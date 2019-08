Shocking: Woman castrates, kills son-in law because he was late with his alimony payments

The woman and her partner were arrested after she confessed

A woman has confessed to castrating and killing her former son-in-law after stabbing him 27 times ‘because he was late with alimony payments’.

After stabbing Dmitry Bogdanov, 32, and using a kitchen knife to slice off his testicles, she then threw them out of her open flat window in Nogorod, Russia, police said.

The 49-year-old woman and her partner, from Borovichi in the Novgorod region, were detained by Russian police.

more at dailymail.co.uk