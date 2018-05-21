“Shoot him”! Palestinian sends his little son against the Israeli soldiers! (VIDEO)

Related
Α video has surfaced with a Palestinian sending his little son alone against a group of Israeli soldiers. The young boy holds a Palestinian flag and heads towards the soldiers as they are calling on the father to take the child and move away.
He, however, responds by shouting to them: “Shoot him, you’re good at this”.
The little boy with the flag wanders between armed Israeli and Palestinian protesters for a while. His father then orders him to pick up a stone and throw it to them, an order that the boy tries to follow…
Quand l’Europe incrimine sans cesse l’armée 🇮🇱 mais ferme les yeux sur les vrais coupables que sont le #Hamas #terrorisme #Palestiniens en forçant leurs enfants à mourir à leur place puis en se victimisant. Depuis leur naissance on les force à haïr #chrétiens et #juifs. pic.twitter.com/pw5Jam0Jem
— BENJAMIN (@AllTed4) May 18, 2018