“Shoot him”! Palestinian sends his little son against the Israeli soldiers! (VIDEO)

Α video has surfaced with a Palestinian sending his little son alone against a group of Israeli soldiers. The young boy holds a Palestinian flag and heads towards the soldiers as they are calling on the father to take the child and move away.

He, however, responds by shouting to them: “Shoot him, you’re good at this”.

The little boy with the flag wanders between armed Israeli and Palestinian protesters for a while. His father then orders him to pick up a stone and throw it to them, an order that the boy tries to follow…