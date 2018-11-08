12 killed in California mass shooting (photos-video)

UPD:

A shooting at a Southern California bar late Wednesday left at least 12 fatalities and many people wounded. Ventura county’s sheriff says twelve people were shot when a suspect opened fire at the crowded Borderline Bar & Grill.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy was among the dead . Kuredjian said he could not confirm whether any of those shot were dead or the severity of their injuries.

Kuredjian said the shooter no longer posed a threat to surrounding communities, but could not confirm if he was shot dead or captured.

He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The public information officer for the VCSO said that to his understanding, the shooter is dead inside the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Authorities responded to a nightclub in Thousand Oaks after reports of a mass shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. at Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr. Ventura County sheriff’s officials said there were reports of an active shooter at the club, but it was unclear how many victims there may be.

Witness John Hedge, of Moorpark, said he saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant. He also said he saw a security guard get shot.

“I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up – the security guard is dead. Well, I don’t want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register…and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door,” he said.

Hodge added that there may have been about 12 shots by the time he got out of the door.

source: abc7.com