Shooting in Paris! Three dead – One wounded (PHOTOS-Upd.7)

Two police officers and the shooter are dead – One officer wounded

Two policemen has been killed and one more have been wounded in a shooting in central Paris.

The second policeman injured in the shooting died of his wounds in hospital, police sources told Reuters.

The gunman who fired on them has been also shot dead, according to the authorities.

The Champs Elysees avenue in Paris has been evacuated. It is one of the most well known areas in France.

The shooter opened fire with a AK-47 near the Marks & Spencer store.

The officer was shot while he was inside a police car.

Police said there may have been more attackers involved.

A helicopter is flying low over central Paris searching for other possible suspects.

Authorities told the public to avoid the area.

The incident takes place days before France’s presidential election.

President Hollande has called an emergency security meeting.

The dead shooter was known to the authorities. Anti-terrorist police units are searching his house and his car.

It is investigated as a terrorist act.

US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting:

“It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant.”

Continues update