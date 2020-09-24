Shooting of movie, starring Woody Harrelson, starts in Euboea (photos-videos)

It is a film by the Palme d’Or-winning Swedish director Ruben Östlund

The shooting of “Triangle of Sadness”, an upcoming film by the Palme d’Or-winning Swedish director Ruben Östlund has resumed on the beach of Chiliadou in Euboea.

The multi-million dollar production will reportedly also travel on location to other areas of Greece, including various Ionian islands.

Triangle of Sadness is written and directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, and Woody Harrelson. Production of the film was paused for three months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

also read

Turkish FM Cavusoglu to Nancy Pelosi: “You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will”

Greek Army to acquire 10,000 new Greek-made armoured vehicles

The story follows a pair of models on a luxury cruise who find themselves at a crossroads. According to the script, during a luxury cruise, things get out of hand when the captain decides to take revenge on his passenger models.

View this post on Instagram @erik_hemmendorff #phillipebober A post shared by Ruben Östlund (@plattformproduktion) on Sep 25, 2020 at 2:23am PDT