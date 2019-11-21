Shop opening hours for Christmas and New Year holiday season in Greece

Shop opening hours will be extended for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, beginning on December 12 and up until January 2, 2020, when shops traditionally stay closed, ANA reports.

The shop opening hours for the holidays proposed by the Athens Merchants Association are as follows:

On weekdays from 09:00 to 21:00, except on Christmas and New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) when the shops will open at 09:00 and close at 18:00.

On Saturday, December 14, the shops in Athens will open at 09.00 and close at 16:00 and on Sunday, December from 15, they will open from 11:00 to 16:00.

On Saturday, December 21, shops will open at 09:00 and close at 18:00 and on Sunday, December 22 they will be open from 11:00 to 18:00.

Shops will remain closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, December 25-26 and will open again on Friday, December 27 from 09:00 until 21:00.

Οn Saturday, December 28 shops will be open from 09:00 to 18:00 and on Sunday, December 29 from 11:00 to 18:00.

On Monday, December 30 the shops will be open from 09:00 to 21:00 and finally on Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) from 09:00-18:00.

Source: tornos