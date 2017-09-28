Short film from Greece wins at the 2017 World Tourism Organisation Awards (VIDEO)

Director Andonis Theocharis Kioukas takes the audience to a journey throught all the different faces of Greece

A wonderful short film about Greece in all four seasons won the top prize in the European category of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) international video competition. The film was submitted by the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) and was directed by Andonis Theocharis Kioukas.

With visitor numbers to Greece at an all time high, the video and award is a timely reminder that Greece is at the forefront of tourism and cultural experiences in Europe.

Watch the award winning film here: