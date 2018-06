According to a Russian TASS source, more than 3,000 shoppers have been evacuated from the building.

A fire has been reported on the roof of one of Moscow’s biggest shopping malls. People are being evacuated from the building, according to sources on social media.

The Atrium mall is located in the western part of downtown Moscow, next to one of the city’s railroad terminals and just outside the Sadovoe circle road, which encircles the innermost part of the city.

According to a Russian TASS source, more than 3,000 shoppers have been evacuated from the building.

source: RT