Shots fired against illegal immigrants at the Greek-FYROM borders

A serious incident of shooting occurred near the village of Gengelija Moin at the Greek-FYROM borders on Wednesday, when FYROM border police fired on illegal immigrants attempting to pass into the territory of the neighboring country.

According to what the information thus far, a patrol identified a group of illegal immigrants within FYROM’s territory. According to the report, the patrol shot several times in the air warning shots, in order to stop them.

However, the group continued its course, except for an immigrant, who was arrested and returned through the standard procedures to Greece.