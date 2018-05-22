Shots fired in Florida flat complex

Police are responding to an active shooter at an apartment complex in Panama City, Florida, the public information officer for the Bay County Sheriff’s office has confirmed to The Independent.

It is unclear if how many people may have been injured in the incident, but local media indicated that at least one person had been grazed by the gun fire. That individual, according to a Fox News affiliate, is in stable condition.

People in the area have posted on social media saying that they saw Swat team members responding to the active shooting incident, and witnesses have said that they heard more than 50 shots fired.

source: independent.co.uk