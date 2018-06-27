“Shut up”: Erdogan’s spokesman to US Congressman!

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson has slammed a U.S. congressman who said on social media that he would not be celebrating Erdogan’s June 24 election win.

“President Erdoğan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations. Turkish people have spoken up. You need to shut up,” said Ibrahim Kalin in a tweet on June 26.

He was writing in response to a tweet from U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff that read as follows: “Erdogan ‘won’ reelection in Turkey this weekend only by decimating the opposition through arrests, violence and squashing freedom of the press. Turkey’s descent into autocracy is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide. DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”

Erdogan won the election on June 24, becoming the first president of the new executive presidential system.

Source: hurriyetdailynews