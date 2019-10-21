Shy Mo Salah and hot Alessandra pair up for some great photos for GQ (behind the scenes video)

The Red’s striker was a little reserved at first but eventually relaxed

Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah had to let his guard down and relax for a while, compared to his usual self when he is around women, as he took part in a GQ magazine’s photoshoot with Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio.

The Red’s striker was selected as the male of the year for the Middle East by GQ and was part of the magazine’s cover with the beautiful model from Brazil.

It seems that the gorgeous model pushed just the right “buttons” to make him feel more comfortable which resulted in the pair striking some great poses and shots.

The Liverpool player shared a behind the scenes video with his Twitter fans.