Sick of COVID? Jewish teenager builds free COVID-19 video game

Despite the success of his first ever game, Ternyak does not seem to have any plans for a follow up any time soon

As the world battles against the coronavirus, one young game developer has developed a way for everyone to fight the ongoing pandemic.

Called CovidInvaders, the game was created by 16-year-old Josh Ternyak, an observant Jew from Minnesota, with inspiration from his friend Roman Peysakhovich. Since its launch, it has been played by thousands of people worldwide.

The game itself is fairly simple, with the player taking control of a vaccine shooting at incoming volleys of COVID-19. But its simplicity in turn leads to its accessibility, and being accessible on Web browsers on smartphones ensures that even people not into video games are still easily able to play. Accompanying the game is the soundtrack, a catchy, freestyle rap song recorded by Ternyak himself in just 10 minutes.

Developing the game took around two months, he said, adding: “I started learning how to code and build websites when I was 11 years old. When I was 13, after my bar mitzvah, I started taking it seriously. Just recently, five months ago, I started teaching myself how to build games, and then the vaccine came out and started to happen.”