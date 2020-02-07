Sickening video shows woman being stoned to death (warning: distressing footage)

The Taliban claim the footage is from 2015 but activists do not believe them

Horrifying footage shows an Afghan woman being stoned to death by an angry mob in an attack which activists have blamed on the Taliban.

The clip shows a woman cowering and screaming in a hole as she is mercilessly pelted with stones in front of a crowd of onlookers.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has pointed the finger at the Taliban, accusing the militant group of ‘cruelty and atrocity’.

The Taliban claim the footage is from 2015 but activists do not believe them and the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission is investigating the case.

The human rights commission told RFERL that it was trying to establish when the footage was taken and why the woman was killed.

Laila Haidari, a prominent Afghan activist, said on Saturday that the Taliban had stoned the woman ‘a few days ago’ in Ghor province.

‘The intensity of their violence and what they can do against women in the absence of law and order is clearly visible,’ she said.

‘We have to think about how we can stand up against this approaching horror.’

source dailymail.co.uk