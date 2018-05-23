Sikinos first Greek island to say “no” to plastic straws

Over the next couple of months, the Sea Change program is to be implemented on more islands in the Cyclades

The Municipality of Sikinos, along with the Sea Change ecology organization and the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, will be banishing the use of plastic straws on the island, according to Naxospress.gr.

Under the new ecological program, the island municipality, businesses and residents are committed to eliminating plastic straws and replacing them with reusable or biodegradable ones that are to be donated by the foundation.

The Municipality of Sikinos is the first to invite all businesses and residents of the island to commit to changing their habits and helping reduce global pollution.

The launch of the Sea Change program; which started on Sunday, May 20 — European Maritime Day — will culminate on Saturday, with an event that will be held at 19:30 at Sikinos School.

The event is open to the public and includes speeches and an open discussion on the dangers of disposable plastic. Also, in collaboration with Plastic Free Greece, there will be a screening of the documentaries “Aegean – Sea for Me” and “STRAWS”.

Over the next couple of months, the Sea Change program is to be implemented on more islands in the Cyclades.

The aim of the program is to make multi-level interventions on the islands for the protection of marine environment.

In this context, organized cleaning operations will be carried out in cooperation with the residents, while educational programs will be presented to raise awareness on ecological issues.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter