Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win Wimbledon title (video)

Former World No.1 Simona Halep scored her second Grand Slam title at the All England Club on Saturday, stunning 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-2 to win Wimbledon.

The 2018 French Open champion was playing her first final at SW19, while Williams was aiming for an all-time record-tying 24th major title and eighth at Wimbledon, but it was the No.7 seed who secured victory after just 55 minutes on Centre Court.