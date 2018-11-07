Sinead O’Connor blasts “white people” following conversion to Islam

She says she “never wants to spend time with white people again”. No surprise there…

The artist formerly known as Sinead O’Connor has said she “never wants to spend time with white people again”.

Last month, the Irish pop star announced that she had changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt and converted to Islam.

In a string of messages posted to Twitter, the 51-year-old – who shot to fame in 1990 for her version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” – called all those who are not Muslims “disgusting” and criticized Christian and Jewish theologians.

“What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it,” she wrote. “But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-Muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”

I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country #KKKINNEWTONARDSPICKETMOSQUETHEDAYIMADEMYSHAHDAHOWWEIRDISTHAT? — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Read more HERE