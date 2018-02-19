Singer Ilias Vrettos in car crash! (photos-video)

Popular Greek singer Ilias Vrettos was involved in a car accident on Poseidonos Avenue at 9:30 am on Clean Monday.

According to initial sources, the accident occurred at the height of the “London Hotel” in the direction towards Glyfada. The same source says that the singer was with a young woman, who was reportedly the driver.

For unclear reasons, the woman lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Firefighters and traffic police arrived on the scene and freed the two passengers from the car. Sources say that the singer was screaming “My legs hurt” as the rescue teams were pulling him out of the car.



Both Ilias Vrettos and the young lady were taken to the General State hospital of Nikea. Medical sources say Vrettos has suffered multiple fractures in the pelvis and legs.

“The car was overturned on the driver’s side. All the right side was smashed. We were wondering if the passengers were saved”, a man told protothema.gr, a few minutes after the accident.