Singer Stelios Dionysiou hits police officer with car

Popular Greek singer Stelios Dionysiou was taken to the Ampelokipoi police precinct after he bumped a police officer with his car in his attempt to drive through a police cordon in downtown Athens, Tuesday. A little before 5pm, the singer was driving along Vassilis Avenue in Athens, which had many streets blocked due to the visit of the President of Israel, when he tried to violate the police cordon. He was immediately stopped by traffic police who cautioned him. Despite this, he tried to run through the cordon at another point resulting in him getting into a dispute with the officers who forbade him from moving. He ignored their orders and his car side mirror grazed a police officer.