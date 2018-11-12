Singer Zayn Malik reveals he left Islam

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik in an interview with British Vogue recently revealed that he doesn’t call himself a Muslim anymore. Earlier, the Pillow talk singer’s images with girlfriend Gigi Hadid surfaced as they celebrated Eid together with his family, which his huge fan following took in warm spirits.

During the interview, the singer when asked about his religious beliefs said, “To be honest, I’ve never spoken publicly about what my religious beliefs are. I’m not professed to be a Muslim.”

“Would he call a Muslim now?” the interviewer asked.

Zayn added: “No, I wouldn’t.”

The reaction over Malik’s statements about his religious beliefs are mixed. Some fans are in utter shock and some say that they saw it coming. The shock came because Zayn’s father is a Pakistani Muslim and apparently, belongs to a Muslim family.

