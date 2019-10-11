Sir Ringo Starr reveals message John Lennon left for him on long lost demo

The drummer says he only learned of Lennon’s personal message years later

Sir Ringo Starr received an unexpected message from John Lennon from beyond the grave on a long-lost demo recorded shortly before the Imagine singer’s death, he has revealed.

Starr has teamed up with Sir Paul McCartney, to record a new version of Grow Old With Me, written by their Beatles bandmate during the sessions for his last album, Double Fantasy. It was the final record Lennon made before he was shot dead on 8 December 1980.

The drummer says he only learned of the demo and Lennon’s personal message years later which led him to record the song himself.

The 79-year-old was introduced to the song by Double Fantasy producer Jack Douglas. Starr told the BBC: “I’d never heard about this track and I bumped into the producer, Jack Douglas. He said ‘Did you ever hear the John cassette?’.

“(I said) ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ He said ‘I’ll get you a copy.’ It says on the beginning ‘This will be great for you, Ringo.’ And so I said ‘I’m going to do the track.’”

Read more HERE