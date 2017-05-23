Sir Roger Moore, James Bond actor, dies aged 89

Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died aged 89, his family has announced.

He played the famous spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

Sir Roger’s family confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he had died after “a short but brave battle with cancer”.

The statement, from his children, read: “Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people.”

Sir Roger, who died in Switzerland, will have a private funeral in Monaco in accordance with his wishes, they added.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone,” read the statement from Debora, Geoffrey and Christian.

“Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina [his wife] at this difficult time.”

