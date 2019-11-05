Sister of slain ISIS leader Baghdadi arrested in intelligence “gold mine”, Turkey says

Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening at a trailer container in which she was living with her family near Azaz, in Aleppo Province

The older sister of the slain leader of Islamic State (ISIS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been captured in northwestern Syria during a raid on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”

Rasmiya Awad, 65, is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group, the Turkish official said without elaboration.

“This kind of thing is an intelligence gold mine,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government protocols. “What she knows about [ISIS] can significantly expand our understanding of the group and help us catch more bad guys.”

Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening at a trailer container in which she was living with her family near Azaz, in Aleppo Province. That’s part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out a military incursion to chase away ISIS militants and Kurdish fighters.

Awad was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children at the time of the capture, the official said, adding that the adults are being interrogated.

