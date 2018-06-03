Six children and three adult migrants drowned off Antalya (VIDEO)

Nine migrants died, while five others were rescued and one remains missing, after a speedboat sank in the Turkish Mediterranean, the Turkish Coast Guard said early Sunday.

The incident took place last night around 2.22 a.m. local time (Saturday GMT2322), two-and-a-half miles southwest of Demre, in the coastal province of Antalya, the coast guard command said in a statement.

After a fishermen alerted the coast guard to the emergency, four boats, one plane, and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene, the statement said.

Five migrants were rescued, but the coast guard found nine who had drowned. The search for one other migrant continues, it added.