Six killed after night club collapses in Italy (warning: distressing video)

Six people, all but one of them minors, were killed and dozens more injured in a stampede of panicked concertgoers early Saturday at a disco in a small town on Italy’s central Adriatic coast, authorities said. A teenage survivor told ANSA that when he tried to flee, he discovered that at least one of the emergency exits was locked.

The dead included three girls and two boys and an adult woman, a mother who had accompanied her daughter to the disco in Corinaldo, near Ancona, where a rapper was set to perform, Ancona Police Chief Oreste Capocasa said.

The club was hosting a concert by Sfera Ebbasta, one of the best known Italian rappers and up to 1,000 people were thought to be inside, BBC News reports. The Lanterna Azzurra club was packed at the time and many of the injured suffered crushing wounds.

The bodies of the trampled victims were all found near a low wall inside the disco, Ancona Firefighters Cmdr. Dino Poggiali told Sky TG24 News.

source: cbsnews.com