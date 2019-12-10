Six people killed in shooting in the Czech Republic

Officers are still hunting for the gunman

A gunman opened fire today in a hospital in the Czech Republic killing six people and seriously injuring two others.

The suspect entered the building at around 7am this morning in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, police said.

Officers are still hunting for the gunman and have asked the public for help in identifying him.

Officials say the shooter is at large. They published a photo of the suspect, a man in a red casual jacket.

The shooting happened around 7am Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 220 miles east of Prague.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.

‘There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site,’ regional police spokeswoman Pavla Jirouskova told the public Czech Television.

source: dailymail.co.uk