Skelecaster: Florida man turns his uncle’s skeleton into electric guitar (video)

Now this is what you call a hollow-body guitar. The Tampa musician calling himself Prince Midnight built this conversation-starter (and ender?) from his uncle’s skeleton fused to the, erm, bones of a Fender Telecaster. And it works.

Midnight’s Uncle Filip had died in a 1996 motorcycle accident in Greece, at the age of 26. “After 20 years, he ended up in a cemetery my family had to pay rent on. Like, literally in a wooden box,” Midnight told HuffPost. “It’s a big problem in Greece because the Orthodox religion doesn’t want people cremated.”

With Filip’s parents deceased, the bones — after a couple of decades of being used for research at a college — were sent to Midnight’s mother in Florida.

“Uncle Filip was a super metal head,” he told CBC’s As It Happens. “He got me totally into metal when I was a little kid because he was my mother’s younger brother, so he was closer to my age, and took me under his wing.”

Read more: National Post