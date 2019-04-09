Skopje renames national football stadium from “Philip II” to “Tose Proeski”

The government of Skopje decided on Tuesday to rename the capital national stadium from “Philip II”, the father of Alexander the Great, to “Tose Proeski”, in accordance with the Prepsa Agreement.

The new name is ion honour of a popular singer in Skopje and other Balkan countries, who died prematurely at the age of 26 in 2007 in a road accident.

“We have decided to rename the” Philip II” stadium to the” Tose Proeski” national stadium to honour a personality that marked the history of the country,” said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s announcement, which was reported by the MIA news agency.