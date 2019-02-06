Skopje signs the protocol of accession to NATO

“We have waited a long time for you to join our family”

The ambassadors of 29 member countries of the Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization signed today the protocol for FYROM’s accession to NATO under the new name, “North Macedonia”.

NATO’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg declared that this is a historic moment for the country and that prime ministers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras have proven to be very courageous in signing the Prespa agreement.

“It was a difficult path, filled with compromises. We have waited a long time for you to join our family. You participate in NATO’s missions and you have delivered the necessary reforms to become NATO’s 30th member”, Stoltenberg said.

NATO’s chief also said that this process is followed by the ratification of the decision by NATO member countries.

Foreign minister, Nikola Dimitrov said that “this has been a long journey that we embarked on along with ten other countries. Once constitutional amendments come into power, ‘Macedonia’ will become ‘North Macedonia’”.

Source: balkaneu