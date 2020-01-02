Skopje: Zoran Zaev resigns as Prime Minister

The developments in Skopje are fast, with the political turmoil culminating after the EU’s rejection of the accession negotiations. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has decided to hold early parliamentary elections, following the EU’s refusal last October to open accession negotiations with Skopje, causing political turmoil in the country and weakening the pro-European political party’s.

A cabinet is expected to be formed in Skopje on Friday night, which will lead the country to the early parliamentary elections on April 12 and the formation of a new government.

A government will be formed 100 days before the election, that is, on January 3, which will take the lead in the country. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will step down and will be replaced by an acting prime minister nominated by the ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM). Two ministers from the VMRO-DPMNE opposition party will also be in the transitional government.

The interim prime minister is expected to be appointed by the country’s current interior minister, Oliver Spasovski, a close associate of Zoran Zaev and a vice president of the SDSM.

Oliver Spasovski will present the composition and program of the government service tomorrow evening to the House of Representatives and is then expected to receive a confidence vote.

Zoran Zaev will remain the leader of the SDSM and lead his party’s election campaign, expressing confidence that it will prevail in the April elections and return to the prime ministerial seat.

For his part, VMRO-DPMNE leader Christian Mitskoski appeared confident that his party would win a major election in April, which would mark the end of Zoran Zaev’s political career.