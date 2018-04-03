“Smallville” starlets “Recruited” & “Mutilated” women for bizarre Mexican Sex Cult! (VIDEO)

“Allison was used, as was Kristen, as a lure to bring in other women because of their celebrity status”

Smallville actresses Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack found themselves in situation far too grim for any Superman storyline.

The young actresses signed up for a seemingly innocent self-help seminar run by instructor Keith Raniere, before realizing they got more than they bargained for.

Last week Raniere was taken into police custody while in hiding at his $10,000-a-week Mexican villa charged with being the kingpin of a violent sex-cult which goes by the name NXIVM (pronounced nexium).

Kreuk, who played ­Superman’s high school love interest Lana Lang on the television series, escaped the strange cult in the nick of time where female devotees are painfully branded with cauterizing pens.

The abusive practices were first revealed in June by Frank Parlato who worked as the publicist for the group in 2007 and 2008. He described the bizarre ritual of forcibly branding women and said of the actresses’ arrival, “Kreuk had come first, sometime around late 2005, early 2006…Kreuk brought in Allison,” he said.

Mack starred as a smitten blonde pursuing the mild-mannered Clark Kent. The CW’s teen idols began to play very different roles working as recruiters of star-struck girls, turning them into sex-slaves for Raniere, according to Parlato.

“Allison was used, as was Kristen, as a lure to bring in other women because of their celebrity status,” Parlato said.

Albany Times Union began running stories about Raniere possibly using underage girls for sex, causing Kreuk to ditch the guru in 2012.

Mack stayed, and Parlato claims that she helped devise the idea of marking the new recruits with a “brand” near their inner thigh as they were pinned down by others. The permanent scar left behind were the letters KR and AM; the initials of Raniere and Mack.

“Kreuk was also in the inner circle, but branding was a later addition to Raniere’s abuse of women,” Parlato explained.

During ­Raniere’s arrest, Mack can be spotted in cell phone footage looking worn out and disheveled.

Artvoice.com reported that Mack is in unnamed co-conspirator expected to be the next to go down for the crimes, declaring “Allison Mack expected to be arrested next.”

“She started as a slave and she became a slave master,” Parlato alleges. “Her nickname among defectors is ‘Pimp Mack.’”

Kreuk has taking to Twitter to deny the allegations and distance herself from the organization, writing, “When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM “intensive,” what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the “inner circle” or recruited women as “sex slaves” are blatantly false. During this time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS.”

Mack has yet to respond to the allegations.

Source: dangerous