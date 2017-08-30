Smart Glass technology can fix smartphone screens cracks and scratches!

It has most likely happened to most of us at some or another. You have your smartphone in hand and it slips out, crashing to the ground. Yes, a lot of class screens are quite resistant nowadays, but you still end up with cracks or scratches. That might be about to change, as Motorola filed a patent for a new feature called “Smart Glass”, which will allow the phone to repair any damages like scratches and even minor cracks it sustains to the screen.

The tech involves a new glass-like polymer that has “memory”, which will “remember” the original shape of the display. When certain conditions are met, the polymer can proceed to heal itself of scratches and even cracks. It even works in conjunction with the smartphone software to heal the screen. Motorola admits that the healing technology will not be perfect, and major cracks will not be able to be “healed” altogether. However, they say that technology instead will be good for removing those tiny scratches on the screen, leaving the display as if it was just taken out from the box.

source: lowyat.com