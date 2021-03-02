Smoking-obsessed Greece sees number of smokers decline substantially

According to ELSTAT, there was a 50+ fall of smokers compared to a decade ago

Greeks have a reputation as chain-smokers, having been largely indifferent to the trend in the west and the anti-smoking campaigns and trends of the past decades.

However, as the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) recently reported the number of people using tobacco in Greece has been declining dramatically, especially among the young.

According to the data, there were 52.4 percent fewer smokers in 2021 than a decade earlier, previous surveys finding that there has been an overall decrease of daily smokers by 24.5 percent and occasional smokers by 38.3 percent, as per a Kathimerini report.

The percentage of daily smokers now stands below 25 percent, and 14.4 percent in the 15-24 age group, apparently showing results of repeated education campaigns and higher taxes on the products.

The Chairman of the Health Ministry’s expert committee for smoking and Director of the Institute of Public Health at the American College of Greece, Professor Panagiotis Behrakis, told the paper the data agree with corresponding European reports.

In November, 2019 – four months after taking office – a New Democracy government doubled the fine for those caught smoking in closed public places, such as offices, bars, restaurants and cafes – to 100 euros ($121.04.)

source thenationalherald.com

