Snake activates US doorbell camera while trying to reach bird’s nest above (video)

This doorbell camera in Arkansas was activated by a hungry snake attempting to climb up to a bird’s nest above the door.

Filmed on June 12, the snake can be seen flicking its tongue out before slithering up the wall towards the birds.

Shane, who’s doorbell camera caught this footage, told Newsflare: “I was sitting in an executive meeting when the alert that someone was at my door went off.

“I looked at the camera and was stunned. Showed my coworkers and completely derailed the meeting.

