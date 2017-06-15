Snake bits man, who bites wife so they can die together!

A man in Bihar was bitten by a venomous snake. After he was bitten by the snake, the man bit his wife in the wrist.

The man’s last wish was to die together with his wife, and to make it happen, he tried his best but the woman was luckily saved by doctors.

However, the man died, according to a Gulf News report. The incident happened in Samastipur district on Saturday.

Resident of Birsingpur village — Shankar Rai — was asleep when a lethal snake bit him. Upon waking up, he found his condition deteriorating and suddenly turned emotional.

When Shankar realised that he won’t make it through, he went up to his wife Amiri Devi and bit her hands saying that he loved her very much and wanted to depart this world together.

After Shankar bit his wife Amiri, both fell unconscious.

Soon the couple was rushed to a local hospital where Shankar died soon but the doctors managed to save Amiri.

“The woman could be saved as her treatment began on time. She is safe now,” a local medical practitioner Dr Jaykant told the local media on Monday.

According to Amiri Devi, her husband dug his teeth into her wrist. He wished to die together and also wanted to remain united even in afterlife, but his last wish wasn’t fulfilled.

“He told me he loved me too much and want to die together before grabbing my wrist and sinking his teeth into it. I allowed him to do so,” the woman told the media.

source: indiantoday.indiatoday.in