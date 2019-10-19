Snap elections in North Macedonia set for April 12

North Macedonia decided to set the snap elections on April 12, after the country’s political parties reached an agreement in a meeting on Sunday.

“We have come to the conclusion that April 12, 2020 is the date for the parliamentary elections. This means that all parties have come to a consensus, ” Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a statement after the extraordinary meeting of political leaders in Skopje on Sunday night.

Zaev had decided to go to the ballots after the EU Summit blocked the start of the country’s EU accession talks, along with Albania in Brussels with France claiming that any enlargement of the EU should proceed after the new regulations had been put in place.