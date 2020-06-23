SNF Donates the Breal Silver Cup Hologram to the Museum of the Olympics in Olympia

“The Stavros Niarchos Foundation responds to the request of the Ministry of Culture & grants indefinitely the use of the hologram of the cup”

The Bréal silver cup hologram will be donated to the Museum of the History of the Olympic Games in Antiquity, in Olympia, by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation on Thursday, June 25.

“The Stavros Niarchos Foundation, willingly responding to the request of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, indefinitely grants the use of the hologram of the cup to the Museum of the History of the Olympic Games in Antiquity, in order for this to be exhibited together with the black skyphoi recently returned from the Archaeological Museum of the University of Münster in Germany and the awards given to the first Olympic Marathon Olympian, Spyros Louis,” the culture ministry in a statement.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, thanked “the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for the kind concession of the hologram of the Bréal Cup, which will be exhibited together with the black-figure skyphoi, the prizes of the victory of Spyros Louis, at the Museum of History creating a new exhibition unit that connects the Olympic Games of Antiquity with the first Olympic Games of our time.”

See Also:

FM Dendias meets with US ambassador Pyatt: “Islands entitled to EEZ & continental shelf”

Source: The National Herald