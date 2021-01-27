Snow falling in Athens (photos-video)

Light snow has started falling in areas of Attica. It is currently snowing in the center of Athens, in Kolonaki, but also in Agia Varvara, Korydallos, and Nikaia in western Attica.

There are also reports of light snowfall from the southern suburbs, in Alimos and Paleo Faliro.

A swift low pressure covered Greece from Tuesday resulting in heavy rainfalls and low temperatures.

Πως ακούγεται ένα δημοτικό στη Νίκαια όταν ξαφνικά αρχίζει να χιονίζει 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/RtOOx6fZsP — Z@k (@REDSKIN75) January 27, 2021

