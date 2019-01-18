So what do women like in sex, length or girth?

The question of whether size matters or not for women have for a long time been at the forefront of the conversation on the topic of sex. But the talk mainly focused on one physical dimension of the penis, that of the length of the male member.

However, according to a University of California study, women prefer girth over length when it comes to the size of a man they’d have a one-night stand with.

In the experiment, 41 women were asked to examine 3-D printed blue models of penises (Scientific Term: High Tech Smurf Junk), which ranged in size for both girth and length.

When asked to choose which of the 33 models they would prefer for a one-time partner, women selected models with slightly bigger girths than what they selected for a long-term relationship. There was no difference in their preferences for length.

As the researchers said, this made perfect sense, since larger girth is associated with bringing the clitoris closest to the vagina, something that helps women reach orgasm.

The majority of women in the experiment said the most preferable length was 16.5 cm.