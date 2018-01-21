Social Democrats in Germany agree to pursue talks for coalition government with Angela Merkel

Germany’s Social Democrats agreed Sunday to pursue further talks with Angela Merkel’s conservatives, improving the chances for another grand coalition.

After several hours of fiery debate, SPD delegates decided in a close vote (362 for, 279 against) out of the 642 to open formal negotiations with the center-right CDU/CSU bloc. Those talks are expected to take several weeks.

Should the parties agree to form another coalition, the SPD’s 440,000 members would then be asked to vote on the final deal. If they agree, Germany’s new government would likely take office around Easter.

source: politico.eu