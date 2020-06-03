Sofia Harmanda is red hot (photos)

The hot babe took advantage if the weather and went to the beach

Summer has officially arrived and despite the bad weather Greece has been experiencing over the past days, many a Greek model is sharing sexy photos with their fans on social media.

Sofia Harmanda wore her red hot bikini and struck a pose for her 100+K followers on Instagram when she went to the beach recently.

The model flaunted her incredible figure wearing a hat, leaving everyone’s jaws to drop.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 👙 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη S O F I A (@sofiaharmanda) στις 27 Μάι, 2020 στις 10:05 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. A mood🍷 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη S O F I A (@sofiaharmanda) στις 15 Μάι, 2020 στις 7:19 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Afternoon or morning.. what day is it again? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη S O F I A (@sofiaharmanda) στις 3 Μάι, 2020 στις 8:50 πμ PDT