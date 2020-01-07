Somali terrorist group attacks Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya, destroying US shadowy surveillance aircraft (photos)

Everything we know about the terrorist attack on “Camp Simba”, Kenya, and the U.S. Special Operations Command aircraft destroyed there

On Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, at around 05:30AM LT, the Somail terrorist organization al-Shabaab attacked Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya, also known as “Camp Simba”, a base used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces.

The group posted 17 photographs showing their militants allegedly burning aircraft inside the base (one shows a fighter shooting a selfie next to a Dash 8 aircraft – more about this below), claiming 7 aircraft and 3 army vehicles were destroyed in the attack

Both AFRICOM (U.S. Africa Command) and the Kenya Defense Forces acknowledged there was an attack on the base. Initially, the KDF just said that the attack was repelled:

