Some of the most daring dresses celebrities have ever worn (photos)

Celebrities often push the boundaries of fashion on the red carpet, from wearing dresses designed like a swan’s body to outfits made entirely from recycled bottles. But a bigger trend that began taking off in 2016 was the “naked” dress — gowns and outfits designed to show maximum skin while still keeping covered.

Keep reading for a look at 33 of the most daring outfits celebrities have rocked.

Bella Hadid turned heads at the 2017 amfAR charity gala during the Cannes International Film Festival in this sheer crystal gown.

Kendall Jenner went with a metallic mesh gown for the 2017 Met Gala.



Kendall has worn other daring dresses, too. She had to move with caution when she wore this double slitted dress to the 2015 Much Music Video Awards.



Toni Braxton broke the mold back in 2001 when she wore this white dress to the Grammys.

2016 American Music Awards, and Chrissy Teigen made waves with her dress held together with a safety pin.

Ciara also wore a dress with an extremely high slit up one side for the 2016 Grammy Awards.