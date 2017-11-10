Someone Photoshopped Trump with “normal hair”, and the result is amazing! (photo)

For better or worse, President Trump’s hair is famous.

While it once was the subject of both fascination and derision by many, it has now been superseded by more serious topics like healthcare, taxes, and North Korea.

But that doesn’t mean the hair topic has gone away. A tweet with a Photoshop of what Trump might look like with the hair of a typical 71-year-old has been circulating on Twitter.

It shows a more average men’s hairline and drastically changes his appearance. It also puts into focus just how much Trump’s signature hairstyle changes how he looks.

source: businessinsider.com