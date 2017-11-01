Something very creepy happens to porn searches at Halloween

PornHub has released stats to show how people are using their website during Halloween and surprise, surprise costume themed porn is very popular.

The results published through PornHub’s Insights page show that searches for “Halloween sex” soar by an incredible 3369%, while “trick or treat” is up by 2582%.

The costume angle proved to be the most popular overall with the vague-sounding “costume fantasy” up 1925%, “Halloween costume” 1844% and “costume orgy” sitting at 1254%.

More specific searches reported that users were looking for people dressed as dirty maids, witches, cats, bunnies and vampires on 31 October.

Cosplay and popular culture influenced searches were also on the up.

According to Insider video game icons Lara Croft and Zelda, plus Batman villain Harley Quinn all appear to be prominent kinks.

We’re not sure what Joker would have to say about that….

PornHub also published data surrounding the time spent on the site on the night of Halloween by millennials.

Metro quote the free streaming site as saying:

Millennial traffic dips by 27% around 7pm when trick-or-treating is in full effect and remains below average until Midnight. When the costumes finally come off, traffic shoots 15% above average around 3am.

Source: indy100.com