Sommer Ray: Age 21, Instagram followers 23.400.000! (videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

And she has earned each & every one of them…

Related Stories

Sommer Ray is more popular than you.

She’s more popular than any of your friends and more popular than any of their friends or their friends’ friends.

How do we know this? Because at the age of just 21, she’s got over 23,4 million followers on Instagram.

Let us repeat the number for you: 23.400.000!

That is more than, let’s say, ALL the Greeks on planet Earth, in case you were wondering…

Hmm… Let us all observe why:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? @samdameshek

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

summers in the air baby, heavens in your eyes

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

when you spot your ex across the room

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

lifeguard on booty

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

keep off @lkbphotography

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

i don’t know about you but i’m feeling 22 ? birthday weeeekend

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

not all superheroes wear capes.. but i do

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

it’s not that i’m not a “morning person”, i love mornings i’m just not a “waking up person”

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Here’s to strong women. May we be them. May we know them. May we raise them. ??

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

how real booties move ?? see full workout video on my IGtv ? ?

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

those natural gaaaains ?? #builtnotbought

A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on

Tags With: