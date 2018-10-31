Sony revealed list of games in upcoming PlayStation Classic (infographic)

Sony has finally revealed the full list of games to be included with the upcoming PlayStation Classic, at once pleasing and infuriating fans of the classic console first released in 1994. While the 20 games pre-installed on the retro edition of the second most popular video game console of all time include fan favourites such as Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil and Tekken 3, other cult classics didn’t make the cut.

As the following chart shows, some of the PlayStation’s biggest hits are missing from the PS Classic line-up, much to the fans’ chagrin, who will now have to dust off their old consoles to play Gran Turismo, Crash Bandicoot or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

source: statista