The fashionista has been working as a stylist in New York for some time now

Sophia Karvelas, the daughter of Anna Vissi and Nikos Karvelas, continues to live with her family in New York where she has been working as a stylist for years.

The fashionista always impresses with the photos she uploads to her social media accounts. This time she showed off a new swimsuit with a colourful pattern.

In fact, she did not hesitate to slip into it and take a photo of herself. Sophia posed in front of the window and wrote: “Even the neighbours love it!”