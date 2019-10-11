Sophia Kokosalaki has died at 47

Sophia Kokosalaki, a Greek London-based designer has died at the age of 47.

The international designer died of cancer.

Sophia Kokosalaki was born in Athens in 1972 and studied Greek and English literature in Athens before moving to London, where she graduated with an MA in womenswear from the venerable Central Saint Martins fashion college.

The young designer showcased her debut collection in 1999 and her first on-schedule show during London Fashion Week the following year.

In 2002, she was appointed designer for costumes for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

She is survived by her husband and daughter.