Sophia Marie Gumina: Perfect as a sculpture, hot as Hell! (sexy photos)

Her full name is Sophia Marie Gumina, however, you will find her on Instagram under the name “misssophiamarie”.
Believe us when we tell you this: It’s worth checking her up!
Sophie is a model, she is 27-years-old, she loves guns (careful guys!) and she declares that she will not do nude photoshoots!
Is that a problem? Nop!
Why? Because she is so smoking hot that it feels good to leave a few (very few…) things to the imagination!
I used to play waterpolo in high school, I was a goalie actually. I remember everyday everyone on my team would dread putting our one pieces on and all of us had the worst tan in the summer…and now some of my one pieces I like more than my regular bikinis 🙈. I wish one pieces were in back then like they are now 😂 | 📷 @GrandmahPhotography
Ok everybody I need your help!!! @JetSetMag voting is now open for their next Cover Model Contest. I need your help to vote for me 🖤 there are 13 days in this round! You can purchase “Be Positive” Votes which donates money to families dealing with childhood cancer or vote daily for free! Please click the link in my bio and vote 😘